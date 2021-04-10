DECOIN Hits Market Cap of $5.37 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. DECOIN has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $291,195.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,359,725 coins and its circulating supply is 54,592,830 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

