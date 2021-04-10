DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Hits $0.0173 on Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $55.28 million and $2.18 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 45.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294445 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DBC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.