Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce earnings of $4.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.25. Deere & Company reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $15.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $16.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.33 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $81,361,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $377.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.40. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

