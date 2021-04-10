DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.70 or 0.00004464 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $12.59 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00067820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.00293466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.14 or 0.00731632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,000.01 or 0.99284101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.85 or 0.00755964 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,665,600 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

