DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $2.72 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00004494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00297542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $454.77 or 0.00752265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,717.76 or 0.98783197 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.18 or 0.00713247 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,651,824 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.