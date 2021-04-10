Dego Finance Price Hits $17.28 (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $148.74 million and approximately $55.11 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $17.28 or 0.00028646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00053001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00081530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.06 or 0.00610135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00032241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00037604 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

