DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.24% of Canadian Solar worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $349,529,000 after buying an additional 3,000,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,381,000 after acquiring an additional 295,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,213,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 254,078 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

