DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 21,887 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

