DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 439 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $318.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.69. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.66 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

