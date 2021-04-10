DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after buying an additional 56,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth about $12,029,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth about $7,029,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,774,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,240,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $5,316,225 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE opened at $308.27 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $136.48 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.15.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.