DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,356,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,280,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY opened at $37.54 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.