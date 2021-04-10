DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.20 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,567 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 65,288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

