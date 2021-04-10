DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.48 Million Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Huazhu Group worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,818 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 892,619 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 553,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 440,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 332.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 557,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 428,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $64.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

