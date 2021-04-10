DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

