DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,156 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,095 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

