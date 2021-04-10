DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.23 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of STERIS worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,483,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $199.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.84. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

