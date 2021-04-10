DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in XPeng were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $22,596,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 450,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2,497.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,912 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

