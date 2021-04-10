DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 48,289 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,289 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,752,000 after purchasing an additional 666,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,153,000 after purchasing an additional 646,585 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $33.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

