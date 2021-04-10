DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $531.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

AMAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

In related news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

