DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $249.28 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.03. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.