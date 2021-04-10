DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.30, for a total value of $14,386,466.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 677,374 shares of company stock worth $136,426,728. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $181.26 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

