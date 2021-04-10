DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.51.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

