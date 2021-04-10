DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,787 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,787 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

