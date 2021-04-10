DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 32,898 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,898 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,228,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 119,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.57 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,372,113 shares of company stock worth $81,135,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

