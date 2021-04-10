DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,211 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

