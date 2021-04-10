DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 55,181 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,181 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,687,265 shares of company stock valued at $97,013,151. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

