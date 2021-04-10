DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.92.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

