Deri Protocol (DERI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $545,915.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $545,915.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00291303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.72 or 0.00736485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,120.22 or 0.99787584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $455.57 or 0.00756150 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 411,082,436 coins and its circulating supply is 46,535,684 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

