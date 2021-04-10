DerivaDAO (DDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $280,580.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $169.82 million and approximately $280,580.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $6.51 or 0.00010774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00067909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00293041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.83 or 0.00736428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,191.38 or 0.99649261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.03 or 0.00756630 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

