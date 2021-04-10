DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $6.37 or 0.00010538 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $166.10 million and $258,918.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.61 or 0.00297343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.95 or 0.00756496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,836.90 or 0.99060920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.72 or 0.00719685 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

