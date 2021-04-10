Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Cap of $39.38 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00006215 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $39.38 million and approximately $466,728.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,348.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,157.74 or 0.03575461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00391627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.36 or 0.01119097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.98 or 0.00483827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.48 or 0.00458137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.64 or 0.00337438 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00201824 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,938 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

