Dether Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Dether coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dether has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Dether has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $906.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00082426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00616143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

