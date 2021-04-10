Devery Hits One Day Volume of $4,298.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Devery has a market cap of $562,302.11 and approximately $4,298.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.31 or 0.00613915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00031986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037067 BTC.

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,705 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,115 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

