Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.82.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

