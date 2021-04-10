DEX (DEX) Price Tops $0.0296 on Top Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $34,961.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEX has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00052941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00614846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030911 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

