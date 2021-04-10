DexKit (KIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One DexKit coin can currently be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00006764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DexKit has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $1.53 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DexKit has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00296976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.54 or 0.00753315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,643.09 or 1.00726053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.89 or 0.00720680 BTC.

DexKit Profile

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

