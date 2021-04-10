dForce (DF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.15 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, dForce has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce has a market cap of $49.15 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.12 or 0.00618443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00031382 BTC.

About dForce

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.