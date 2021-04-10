dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $4.20 on Major Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $41.79 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00006959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00053242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00611891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00032243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037371 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,942,936 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

