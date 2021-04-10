DIA (DIA) Hits Market Cap of $180.24 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. DIA has a total market cap of $180.24 million and approximately $40.12 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIA coin can currently be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00007373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00081114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.64 or 0.00610675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00037387 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,277,656 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

