Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Diageo worth $111,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $175.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average of $155.64. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.