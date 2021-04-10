Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Cap of $10.51 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and $28,678.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.93 or 0.00004952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003195 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000124 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 206.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00142713 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,587,610 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

