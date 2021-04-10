DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

