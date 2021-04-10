DIGG (DIGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.89 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $38.89 million and $224,354.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $40,226.35 or 0.67277717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00289516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.71 or 0.00750461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.56 or 0.99891408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.71 or 0.00767180 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 967 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.