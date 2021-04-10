Digital Insurance Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,648.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $1,648.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.39 or 0.00485657 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 515.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.