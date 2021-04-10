Digital Insurance Token Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $944,767.62 and approximately $2,041.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.53 or 0.00490377 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 105% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

