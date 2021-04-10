Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.89 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

