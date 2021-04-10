DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Hits $61.95 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $61.95 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.49 or 0.00473293 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005487 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029179 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.41 or 0.04447224 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,335 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

