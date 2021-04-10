Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Cap Hits $494,387.42

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $494,387.42 and $467.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 62.4% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,393.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.50 or 0.03562481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.90 or 0.00418763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $712.03 or 0.01178990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.16 or 0.00497007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.65 or 0.00471325 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.78 or 0.00370535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00214088 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,224,026 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

