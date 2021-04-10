Digitex City (DGTX) Trading Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00053602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00082592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.94 or 0.00606263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00038434 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

