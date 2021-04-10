Digitex Trading Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00053516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00620095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00081924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00036892 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.